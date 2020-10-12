Adam Gase Considering Drastic Move After Latest Loss

The New York Jets are 0-5 after yesterday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Adam Gase is essentially a dead man walking.

But before Gase eventually gets the gate, he may at least try to see if giving up playcalling duties will save his job. Under Gase, the Jets’ offense has been atrocious.

In five games, the Jets have scored six offensive touchdowns. No running back is averaging more than 3.9 yards per carry, and neither Sam Darnold or Joe Flacco has been able to get any sort of passing attack going.

Gase’s personnel is bad and his scheme is worse, but perhaps another play caller could squeeze more production out of the offense. Today, Gase said everything is on the table, including him possibly relinquishing playcalling responsibilities.

Adam Gase said he’s “toyed” with the idea of giving play calling to someone else. Says he’s not opposed to trying to change things up. “Everything is on the table at this point” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 12, 2020

If Gase does let someone else call the plays, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains and running backs coach Jim Bob Cooter are obvious candidates. Both have called plays before, with Cooter actually having some success doing so with the Detroit Lions.

This Sunday, the 0-5 Jets will head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. On paper, the team is running out of chances to get a win.