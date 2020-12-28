Potential Job Emerges For Adam Gase If He’s Fired By Jets

Adam Gase still has a job with the Jets, but that might not be the case for much longer.

New York won its second straight game on Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns in a surprising Week 16 result. The Jets are now 2-13 on the season heading into Week 17.

Despite the back-to-back wins, Gase is widely expected to be fired following the season.

If Gase is fired, he might not be out of work for very long. It would be shocking to see Gase land another head coaching opportunity, but he’ll probably latch on somewhere as an assistant coach.

The New England Patriots could be that landing spot. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer reported on Monday morning that the Patriots could be where Gase ends up in 2021.

From SI.com:

The Patriots’ staffing situation is another one to keep an eye on. QB coach Jedd Fisch is gone and OC Josh McDaniels might be too. Jets coach Adam Gase (assuming he’s fired), Browns assistant/ex-Patriots WR coach Chad O’Shea and current tight ends coach Nick Caley are three guys who I think could factor into the new setup. Gase worked for McDaniels in Denver, and O’Shea left Foxboro on good terms two years ago.

As NBC Sports Boston notes, Breer is not the first person to mention this.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin also told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday that he “heard some buzz” about Gase coming to New England. The Jets close their 2020 season with the Patriots in Week 17, so perhaps Bill Belichick will have some words for New York’s head coach after the game.

The Jets are scheduled to finish their regular season in Week 17 against the Patriots.