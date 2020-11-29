Adam Gase Makes Notable Change Before Week 12 Game

Could the 11th time be the charm for Adam Gase and the New York Jets? After an 0-10 start, the embattled Jets head coach is making another big change to try and get his first win of 2020.

According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, Gase is taking the role of primary play-caller for the Jets today. He had given off that role for the past month to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, to some success but still not wins.

The Jets currently have the worst offense in the league, averaging less than 15 points per game. However, they’ve nearly doubled that mark in each of their last two games – losses to the New England Patriots and LA Chargers.

However, starting QB Sam Darnold is returning today after a several week injury layoff. The Jets will also have Darnold’s entire receiving corps healthy for the just the second time this season. As a result, Gase is ready to take back the reins.

Jets fans may be reluctant to see the team get that first win of the season though. They’re in full “Tank for Trevor” mode even if the team itself isn’t.

But Adam Gase and Sam Darnold aren’t motivated by the prospect of getting Trevor Lawrence. They want to win, and they need to win soon to protect their reputations if not their jobs.

Maybe the changes will be enough for the Jets to finally get their first win of the season. Or maybe it’s just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

We’ll find out today as the Jets take on the Miami Dolphins. The game will be played at 1 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.