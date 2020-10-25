Adam Gase Makes Significant Change Before Today’s Games

The New York Jets are hoping to avoid an 0-7 start against the rival Buffalo Bills today. To that end, head coach Adam Gase has made a bold change to try and get some sort of spark out of his team.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Gase has relinquished play-calling duties for today’s game. Per the report, those duties have been given over to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Gase has publicly said that he’s “looking for a spark” to get his team out of its slump. He’s made changes in practice on on the field to try and reach that goal. But for the longest time, he appeared insistent on keeping the play-calling duties all to himself.

So far though, the change has paid dividends. The Jets scored a field goal on their opening drive of the game – giving them their opening drive score of the season and first lead in a game since Week 4.

For most teams, that’s laughably futile. But in a year where the Jets could go down as one of the worst teams in NFL history, anything that makes them look competent is a blessing.

It may not ultimately do Adam Gase any good though. The Jets are a team lacking in talent who have no shot at the playoffs now that we’re in mid-October.

Gase may survive as head coach until the end of this season with or without a handful of wins. But nothing is guaranteed in January.

Will shifting play-calling duties save Adam Gase’s job?