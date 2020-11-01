Adam Gase Has Brutally Honest Comment After 0-8 Start

Another Sunday, another rough outing for Adam Gase and the New York Jets. The embattled team fell to 0-8.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a tough obstacle for any team. The defending Super Bowl champions blew the Jets out 35-9, with former MVP Patrick Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns. The Jets were held to three field goals accounting for all of their points.

Time is running out for Gase, the second-year head coach tasked with developing young quarterback Sam Darnold. It is exceedingly likely that he’ll be fired, as the team heads in another direction. That may be even more likely if the Jets land the first pick, which would likely be used to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

After the game, the standoffish Gase had a quote that will get plenty of attention from Jets fans. “I’m doing this job to win,” the winless head coach said. “Not to get my face stomped in.”

Gase: "I'm doing this job to win, not to get my face stomped in." #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 1, 2020

Six of the Jets’ eight losses to start the season have been by double-digits. The team now has an abysmal -144 point differential on the season.

Darnold, who has been banged up and has one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL, managed just 133 yards on 18-for-30 passing. One of the more fascinating things of the offseason, if not the next few days ahead of the trade deadline, will be to see if another team looks to add Darnold to develop him. There are moments in which he looks dynamic, but he has very little help in New York.

Adam Gase and the New York Jets host a New England Patriots team desperate for a win next week. That is the Monday Night Football game on Nov. 9.

[Brian Costello]