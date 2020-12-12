Adam Gase Responds To Jamal Adams’ Blunt Comment

On Sunday afternoon, Jamal Adams will face off against his former team for the very first time.

The New York Jets shipped Adams to the Seattle Seahawks for a treasure trove of picks – and a player. On his way out the door, Adams had a blunt comment about his former head coach.

The star safety made it clear he doesn’t think Adam Gase is the right leader for the Jets. Before the Jets and Seahawks face off tomorrow, reporters asked Gase about those comments.

Gase said he was surprised to see his former player call him out publicly. “It just surprised me,” Gase said. “But it is what it is.”

Here’s more of what he had to say, via Newsday:

“I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different,” Gase said. “I never had any poor interactions with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with. Once the offseason hit, I’m not in charge of contracts. I’m not involved in those talks.”

The Jets have been the embarrassment of the NFL so far this season. Heading into Week 14, New York is still looking for its first win of the season.

Unfortunately for Jets fans, that win likely won’t come against a Seattle Seahawks team that is one of the best in the NFC.

Add in the fact that Seattle just lost to the New York Giants and the Jets could be facing a pissed off Seahawks team.