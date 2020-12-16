Adam Gase Reveals What He’s Told The Jets Owner

At 0-13 and with a 7-22 record in his two seasons at the helm, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is running out of excuses. He acknowledged that much in a recent press conference.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Gase said that Jets CEO Christopher Johnson deserves better from everyone in the organization for how he treats them. He also praised Johnson for showing continued confidence in him.

“I’ve told him multiple times, he deserves better, especially with how he is with our players, our staff, coaches…anybody in the organization,” Gase said. “I couldn’t ask for to work for a better guy.”

The Jets head coach can kiss up to ownership all he wants, but he’s running out of chances to prove himself. They have three games remaining against three of the league’s better franchises – the Rams, Browns and Patriots.

No team wants the infamy of going 0-16 (unless doing so nets them a franchise QB like Trevor Lawrence). But everything we’ve seen from this Jets team makes that more likely than anything.

If there’s any solace for Adam Gase it’s that going winless in a season doesn’t guarantee he’ll be fired. Since 1944, five teams have gone winless in the regular season, but only one of them fired their head coach afterwards – the 2008 Lions.

That said, the Jets fanbase has long since run out of patience with Gase. If he isn’t fired, a lot of fans could leave the team by the wayside.

There really aren’t any good outcomes for the Jets this season. But they have no one but themselves to blame.