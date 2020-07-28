The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Adam Gase Sends A Classy Message To Jamal Adams

Adam Gase looks on at practice.FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 04: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on during mandatory mini camp at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the New York Jets finally pulled the trigger on a trade involving star safety Jamal Adams.

After nearly a year of rumors, the Jets traded Adams to the Seattle Seahawks for a massive haul. New York sent Adams and a fourth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

Adams made his displeasure with the Jets very clear over the past few weeks. He demanded a trade and then publicly called out head coach Adam Gase – saying he wasn’t the right leader for the team.

Just a few days later, New York traded him to Seattle. After a few days to reflect on the deal, Gase had a very classy message for the former Jets star.

“He’s an incredible talent. Hopefully he has great success in Seattle,” Gase said via Jets reporter Manish Mehta.

Trade rumors surrounded the former LSU star for the better part of a year. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly on the hunt for Adams twice over the year year – during the 2019 season and again at the 2020 NFL draft.

Earlier this offseason, Adams released a list of teams he would prefer to play for. Seattle made the list initially and he ended up as a member of the Seahawks just a few weeks later.

It sounds like Gase has officially moved on.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.