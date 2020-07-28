Adam Gase Sends A Classy Message To Jamal Adams

Over the weekend, the New York Jets finally pulled the trigger on a trade involving star safety Jamal Adams.

After nearly a year of rumors, the Jets traded Adams to the Seattle Seahawks for a massive haul. New York sent Adams and a fourth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

Adams made his displeasure with the Jets very clear over the past few weeks. He demanded a trade and then publicly called out head coach Adam Gase – saying he wasn’t the right leader for the team.

Just a few days later, New York traded him to Seattle. After a few days to reflect on the deal, Gase had a very classy message for the former Jets star.

“He’s an incredible talent. Hopefully he has great success in Seattle,” Gase said via Jets reporter Manish Mehta.

Adam Gase on Jamal Adams: "He's an incredible talent. Hopefully he has great success in Seattle." — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) July 28, 2020

Trade rumors surrounded the former LSU star for the better part of a year. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly on the hunt for Adams twice over the year year – during the 2019 season and again at the 2020 NFL draft.

Earlier this offseason, Adams released a list of teams he would prefer to play for. Seattle made the list initially and he ended up as a member of the Seahawks just a few weeks later.

It sounds like Gase has officially moved on.