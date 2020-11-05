Adam Gase Shares Cool Story About Relationship With Bill Belichick

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has had a mixed history going up against Bill Belichick. Ahead of his upcoming game against Belichick and the Patriots this Monday, he reflected on his relationship with the future Hall of Fame coach.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Gase revealed that Belichick was among the first to call him after the Miami Dolphins fired him in 2018. Gase’s last win as the Dolphins head coach was over the Patriots in the now-famous “Miami Miracle.”

“After I left Miami, he called me and we had a discussion about that ending and seeing what I was going to do moving forward,” Gase said. “I was very appreciative. Not ever had a conversation (with him) except for after games, which were usually short when I was in Miami. To be able to have a conversation with him… he didn’t have to go out of his way to do that. I thought that was somebody that was great for me to hear from.”

Adam Gase didn’t make many new friends while he was in Miami. He went just 23-25 there and most of the players he left behind have gotten better since then.

But earning Bill Belichick’s respect must have felt good for the Jets head coach.

Adam Gase said Bill Belichick called him after he was fired by the Dolphins. Wanted to know what his next move would be. Also said he's "never laughed harder" being around anyone. Said Belichick and Matt Patricia tell some hilarious stories. pic.twitter.com/3Iwrv0VcNF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 5, 2020

However, all of the good relationships Gase and Belichick have built will be tossed out the window for a few hours on Sunday.

The Jets are winless at 0-8 and the Patriots are struggling at 2-5. Both of them would lose to end their current losing ways at the hands of their arch-nemesis.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.