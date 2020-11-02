Adam Gase Shares Honest Admission On Jets’ Trade Decisions

The New York Jets have no reason to shy away from trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Adam Gase is open to multiple trades, in hopes of acquiring draft picks, over the next 24 hours.

Linebacker Avery Williamson is on his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York will receive a 2022 fifth-round draft pick in return.

There could be other trades involving the Jets over the next 24 hours. It’s a tough process for fans to endure. But it’s a necessary step for Gase in the rebuilding project he has on his hands.

Gase admitted the Jets are major sellers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The team is hoping to obtain as many draft picks as possible.

“We haven’t won a game yet,” Gase said on Monday. “And when we have guys that other teams see value in and we’re able to get draft picks…It’s not always ideal, but that’s the NFL… That’s kind of what happens when you don’t win.”

Adam Gase has made so many horrible mistakes as a head coach this season. But he’s 100 percent right. The Jets need to scrap the current roster and obtain draft picks in the process.

The Jets may wind up fielding one of the youngest teams in the NFL in coming years. That could either prove successful or become a disaster with a rookie head coach.

Look for the Jets to make some more noise ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.