Adam Gase Sums Up His Thoughts On Team’s Struggles

Adam Gase’s days with the New York Jets are reportedly numbered, as all signs point to him being fired after Week 17. Despite the fact that he’s most likely on his way out of town, he’s not going to give up on the team.

WFAN’s Craig Carton reported on Tuesday that Gase will be fired after Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots. It would be a quick end to Gase’s tenure with the Jets, which began in 2019.

Even though Gase could be fired as early as this weekend, the media still has to ask him questions as if he’ll be the coach for the long haul. When asked about the team’s offensive struggles, Gase took full responsibility for the offense’s failures.

“It pisses me off… It’s on me,” Gase told reporters.

Gase on the team’s offensive struggles the last two years: “It pisses me off … It’s on me.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 30, 2020

The Jets rank last in the NFL in points scored per game. Some of their struggles on offense are due to injuries – Sam Darnold, Jamison Crowder and La’Mical Perine have missed time this year.

Another reason for New York’s inability to move the chains is the fact that it lacks the personnel to do so. There aren’t many playmakers on this roster, and honestly that’s the nicest way to put it.

Gase certainly deserves blame for the Jets’ struggles over the past two seasons, but he’s not the only one at fault here. However, it’s nice to see him be accountable even as the team enters a meaningless game.