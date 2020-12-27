Report: NFL Coach Will ‘Very Likely’ Be Fired With Loss Today

There have already been multiple NFL head coaching firings – Atlanta, Detroit, Houston – during the 2020 regular season. We could have at least one more by Monday, too.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the New York Jets are probably going to make a coaching change on Monday.

The Jets are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. New York enters the game as a significant underdog and is expected to lose to Cleveland. With a loss, the Jets will fall to 1-14 on the 2020 season.

And, with a loss, the Jets are “very likely” to fire head coach Adam Gase, according to a report by La Canfora.

“Hearing it is very likely the Jets make a coaching change by Monday if they lose to the Browns tomorrow,” he reported on Saturday night.

Hearing it is very likely the Jets make a coaching change by Monday if they lose to the Browns tomorrow — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 27, 2020

It’s a bit strange that the Jets would make a coaching change after a loss in Week 16 when they’ve done pretty much nothing but lose all season.

But hey, that’s the Jets for you.

New York and Cleveland are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS.