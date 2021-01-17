Adam Schefter: 1 Team In Best Position For Deshaun Watson Trade

More and more, it looks like the Houston Texans are going to be left with no other recourse than to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is “a growing sense” that Watson has played his game for the Texans. The star passer is reportedly unhappy about the general direction of the franchise and the way organizational brass has conducted football business of late.

If Watson is available via trade, almost every team in the NFL should want to acquire him. However, not every team has the requisite draft capital to pull off such a blockbuster.

The New York Jets are one team that does, and Schefter thinks they are the best positioned to put together a package for Watson.

There’s no team out there better positioned than the New York Jets to put together a compelling trade package for Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/yAegDVMM38 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

New Jets head coach Robert Saleh is said to be high on incumbent quarterback Sam Darnold, the team’s 2018 first-round pick. That may be the case, but if the Jets have a real shot at getting Watson, they have to jump on it.

Darnold may have the potential to be better than what he’s shown through three NFL seasons, but Watson is already a top-5 quarterback in the league. He’s also only 25 years old and seemingly entering his prime.

Acquiring a building block like Watson would be an instant franchise-changer for the Jets, or any other interested team.