Adam Schefter Addresses QB Sam Darnold’s Future With Jets

With change abound in New York, it looks like one thing may stay the same.

Despite the new head-coaching hire of Robert Saleh on Thursday night, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the Jets will continue to rock with Sam Darnold at quarterback in 2021.

Schefter appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter at Night” after the news broke to discuss future options for the franchise.

“I think the plan would be to proceed with Sam Darnold as the quarterback for the New York Jets in 2021,” Schefter said. “I think that Joe Douglas and this staff believe in him — Robert Saleh believes in him, and I think they’d like to give Sam Darnold an opportunity for a full season — when he’s healthy, with a new staff to see what he can do.

“I would be surprised if Sam Darnold were not the starting quarterback on opening day.”

Through his three-year career with the Jets so far, Darnold has certainly shown some promise. But, 2020 was about as bad as it gets for an NFL starting QB.

In 12 games this year, the 2018 third-overall pick threw for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Despite his subpar play, Darnold was never benched — only missing two games from Week 9 to Week 11 with a shoulder injury. En route to an abysmal 2-14 record, the young quarterback had four games in which he threw multiple interceptions.

With the league’s second worst record comes the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Starting the year with 13 straight losses, the Jets looked to be a shoo-in for the No. 1 pick and generational-talent QB Trevor Lawrence. In a shocking twist of fate, two straight wins in Weeks 15 and 16 saw New York jump Jacksonville — thereby giving the Jaguars first choice in 2021.

Now, the Jets will have to decide if there’s any other quarterback in this year’s class worth taking. Ohio State’s Justin Fields is an option, but far riskier than Lawrence.

If Schefter’s prediction is correct, the Jets won’t be going QB with their No. 2 pick.