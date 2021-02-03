On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed what New York Jets fans have been wondering for some time: what could the team get for Sam Darnold?

The former No. 3 overall pick has been the subject of trade rumors for the better part of a year. New York owns the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and it was rumored that the team could attempt to trade Darnold for even more picks.

If the team moves on from Darnold, the Jets could have the ammo necessary to trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. But how much could the team get in a hypothetical Sam Darnold trade?

“Do I think they’re getting a top 10 pick for Sam Darnold? No,” Schefter said on Tuesday night. “Do I think they could get a first round pick, a later first round pick? Yes.”

Despite his latest comments, Schefter suggested earlier this offseason that Darnold will be back in New York next season.

“I think the plan would be to proceed with Sam Darnold as the quarterback for the New York Jets in 2021,” Schefter said. “I think that Joe Douglas and this staff believe in him — Robert Saleh believes in him, and I think they’d like to give Sam Darnold an opportunity for a full season — when he’s healthy, with a new staff to see what he can do.”

Will any team be willing to part with a first-round pick for Sam Darnold?