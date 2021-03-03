Agent For Marcus Maye Called Out New York Jets Last Night

The New York Jets are continuing to add cap space to their off-season war chest heading into free agency. But the agent for Jets star safety Marcus Maye is calling foul.

Last night ESPN’s Field Yates noted that with the release of DE Henry Anderson, the Jets have around $80 million in cap space and can sign virtually any player available. But Maye’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, ripped the Jets for not giving client a contract extension despite all he did for the team in 2020.

“Yet (they) refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes… and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety),” Burkhardt replied.

Maye was voted team MVP in 2020. He had a career year with 88 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He is slated for free agency when the new league year starts.

The Jets drafted Marcus Maye in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, one round after All-Pro safety Jamal Adams (who Burkhardt referenced in his tweet). While Maye wasn’t as flashy as Adams, he’s given the team solid production in his four years with the team.

But Maye will also be turning 28 in a few days, a fact many have pointed out in Burkhardt’s comments. Some are questioning whether that’s too old to give a long-term deal to a safety.

The Jets are coming off a 2-14 season that is due to a lack of talent at every key position.

We’ll find out quickly just how serious the Jets are about bringing Maye back. Free agency is just days away.