Anonymous Jets Player Comments On Owner Woody Johnson

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson finds himself in trouble this afternoon after being accused of racist and sexist statements to staff members while serving as the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom.

According to a new report from CNN, Johnson “made racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month” and also made “cringeworthy” statements about women.

Additionally, a Tuesday report from the New York Times says Johnson told colleagues two years ago that President Donald Trump asked him to try and steer the prestigious British Open golf championship to Trump’s course in Scotland.

While the NFL is deferring comment to the State Department, individual Jets players are speaking out. Star safety Jamal Adams, who has been at odds with the team over his contract, said the organization needs “the RIGHT people at the top” in regards to Johnson’s allegations of racism.

Now, another player has weighed in anonymously, via longtime NFL reporter Mike Freeman.

“To say that dudes are boiling over is an understatement. He’s got to go,” Freeman says the unnamed Jets played told him via text.

Woody Johnson released a statement on Twitter this afternoon denying all allegations against him.

“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times,” he wrote. “These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.”

The great-grandfather of Robert Wood Johnson, Woody Johnson purchased the Jets in 2000. He and his brother Christopher are co-owners of the franchise, with Christopher assuming the role of CEO and chairman and taking on day-to-day operational duties following Woody’s appointment as an ambassador in 2017.