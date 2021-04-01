Anonymous NFL Head Coach Has Telling Comment On Sam Darnold

If the Zach Wilson to the New York Jets rumors are true, Sam Darnold’s time with the franchise will come to an end sooner than fans imagined.

Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t shown that he can be a franchise quarterback. In three seasons with the Jets, he has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Moving on from Darnold makes sense from a financial perspective, as it would allow the Jets to restart the clock when it comes to their quarterback’s salary. Not only would Wilson provide them a younger option at quarterback, he’ll be much cheaper since he’ll be on a rookie deal. Darnold, meanwhile, is eligible for a new contract after the 2021 season.

While it seems like New York is done with Darnold, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini believes at least one NFL coach views the USC product in a positive light.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Russini said she spoke to an anonymous coach who is confused as to why the Jets want to give up on Darnold.

“Why are we giving up on Sam Darnold so much?” Russini said, via 247Sports. “What is it? I had a conversation yesterday with a head coach of a different team — not the New York Jets — and he asked me ‘what am I missing about Sam Darnold? Is there something that happened in that locker room that I didn’t know about? Because on remembering what he can do from him coming out (of USC), he’s a really good quarterback. Why are we saying that Zach Wilson is going to be better than him?”

Russini didn’t say which team thinks New York is getting rid of Darnold way too soon.

As for potential trade scenarios involving Darnold, the Carolina Panthers could be a suitor for him. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd recently discussed that pairing on The Herd.

The Jets could end up trading Darnold during the NFL Draft, similar to what the Cardinals did with Josh Rosen.