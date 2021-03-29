Anonymous NFL GMs Have Telling Comment On Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold remains a member of the New York Jets, but how much longer will that be the case?

The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Most expect the AFC East franchise to pick a quarterback – Zach Wilson, probably – with their first selection in the draft.

Darnold is believed to be on the trade market, though according to some anonymous NFL general managers, the market for the quarterback is not very strong.

ESPN NFL insider Kimberley A. Martin appeared on Get Up! this morning and outlined the market for the former USC Trojans quarterback. It’s not great.

“Talked to three NFL GMs about the market for Sam Darnold. I asked what’s the most they’d be willing to give up: Two said a 3rd Rd pick — with one saying even a late 3rd would be “a little rich.” The other GM said “maybe” a 3rd or conditional 4th,” she said.

The Jets are reportedly open to trading Darnold for a non-first round pick, though, so some kind of move could still happen.

It would be tough to move on from Darnold without getting something solid in return, but eventually, the Jets will probably have to just take what they can get.