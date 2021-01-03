Another Target For The Jets Job Has Reportedly Emerged

The New York Jets are reportedly going to be casting a very wide net in finding their next head coach once they fire Adam Gase. One candidate that is getting some attention is a coach the team has some familiarity with – though not exactly the best of it.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are potentially targeting Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. In three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, the team has had a top 10 offense each year.

He was a part of the organization from 2006 to 2011 in the same role. During that span, the Jets made the playoffs three times and had just one losing season.

But as good as Schottenheimer has been in Seattle, Jets fans have very negative memories of Brian Schottenheimer. His failure to help Mark Sanchez cut down on turnovers led to his ousting after the 2011 season.

Schottenheimer spent the next seven seasons bouncing around the NFL and college football, rarely producing elite offenses during that time.

One potential #Jets target we didn’t mention yesterday: #Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer, who helped Rex Ryan win a lot of games in New York. Expect him to be in the mix. https://t.co/2MjEP0qpXB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

The majority of NFL fans will likely attribute Schottenheimer’s recent success to the greatness of star QB Russell Wilson.

But we’ve seen the Jets make strange choices at head coach before. Hiring Brian Schottenheimer after the embarrassing way he left the organization would pretty much be par for the course.

Will Brian Schottenheimer be the new head coach of the Jets?