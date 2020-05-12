After a winding journey, Bennett Jackson finally made his NFL debut in 2019. It took six seasons, a torn ACL, extensive rehab and a couple of different teams before the free safety could see the field in the regular season game.

In total, Jackson appeared in six games with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. The New Jersey native bounced back and forth between the two teams throughout the year, but has now seemingly found a home in New York.

We spoke with the Notre Dame alum recently via business manager Luke Cervino and discussed his unique professional career path, training during the time of COVID-19, his career with the Fighting Irish and much more. In our Q&A, you’ll get to know Jackson in-depth.

The Spun: You re-signed with the Jets in late March. How are you handling training and staying in shape during this pandemic?

Bennett Jackson: I feel like handling this weather has been the biggest struggle, being able to get outside. If you can’t do your weights there’s ways to keep your strength up. You’ve just got to adapt to not being able to be in the gym as much. I’ve just been outside, getting my field work in. I’ve been taking advantage of the extended break and focusing on myself a little bit more, and getting my mind right. I’m trying to learn as much as I can football-wise. I can put my brain to work if I can’t put my body to work as much physically. I’ve been with a few of the guys during virtual meetings, but I still go to the field and get my work in. I’m feeling good.

The Spun: Last year, you have a very interesting season. You were released by the Ravens at the end of camp and then signed with the Jets. The Jets cut you two weeks later but kept you on their practice squad. In October, the Ravens signed you off the Jets practice squad. You finally made your debut with Baltimore, only to have them release you in early December. Then, you went to finish out your season with the Jets. What was that back-and-forth like?

BJ: My experience with the NFL has been a rollercoaster. I know myself that I’m good enough to play. I feel like a lot of the time in the NFL, it’s about opportunity and being in the right place at the right time. I’m always the kind of guy who is going to have to crawl his way up from the bottom because I’ve dealt with injuries and been on a couple of teams now. But at the end of the day, as long as my body is feeling good, I can compete with really anybody.

It’s funny people always say ‘It’s not personal. It’s just business’ and I feel like that was kind of my experience last year. I know the coaches in Baltimore, they knew I was a playmaker but we were just stacked at safety…We had Earl [Thomas] and a bunch of guys there. When I came to the Jets I was just open-minded and I was ready to get after it really and put my stamp back in my home state. And then, stuff happens, people got hurt, [Sam Darnold] got mono and they had to make a couple of moves. I was new to the team and didn’t really know too much yet. They wound up releasing me.

I was happy to go back to Baltimore. I felt like I was building something there. I really did well with them, but I guess they came to the conclusion that they were in the playoffs and they didn’t need me anymore, so they wound up releasing me for a different position. At that point, I was like ‘You know what, there are no relationships.’ Someone only has control over so much. My mindset for everything is I’m just going out there and trying to be a baller for myself now….Luckily, with the Jets I have a bunch of dudes that I like, a bunch of coaches I like, a GM I like. I like the fit, I like the guys. Just going through it over the years, I feel like mentally you just know you could have a great relationship with somebody and be gone the next day.

The Spun: Was there any added motivation playing the Ravens late in the season when you were with the Jets?

BJ: Yeah, I had all the motivation in the world. I was probably the most amped up person on the field honestly. I wish I would have gotten to play more but at the end of the day, I won every matchup that I had. That’s just my mindset in general on the field; just win your matchup. It felt great to be back there but also it felt like, you know what, let me show them how stupid they are for letting me go. I think I did that, talking to the guys and watching the tape. I feel like there’s extra motivation every time you play an old team.

The Spun: You mentioned earlier about the roller coaster ride you took in the NFL. What was that experience like? You were drafted by the Giants out of Notre Dame in 2014, but tore your ACL with them in 2015. They cut you in 2016 and you were out of football a while before signing back in Baltimore. Was there ever a point where you thought about packing it in or were you always focused and felt like you had a shot?

BJ: I was always focused. I’m just built like, wherever I’m focusing my mind, as long as I’m working towards that every day, I’m gonna get there eventually. I got hurt my rookie year, and then going into my second year, I said ‘This is my year. I’m going to work as hard as I can.’ I wound up switching to free safety and nickel and I just started grooving. I was just motivated. Then I wound up tearing my ACL and it’s like another speed bump. That kind of spiraled into those next two seasons being off. My knee just didn’t feel right at the time and I just put a lot of work into it and took time to fully recover. Once I felt like me again, I started doing workouts next season.

That’s really when I started focusing on myself. I knew that I had the athletic ability because I was training with all these pros. I was stronger, faster and I knew I was a better ballplayer than a lot of them. I just kept grinding and I kind of adapted the saying of you can’t cheat yourself. I gave myself until January [2018] and Baltimore wound up signing me January 3. I was good after that. I knew that once my foot was in the door I was going to take off. Because I felt like I was so much more grateful for the little things: running down on special teams, being in the locker room with your boys, being able to go to events and network with people. I missed all the little things about football.

I just feel like the whole process made me a better player, a better person.

The Spun: When you talked about making the transition from cornerback in college to safety in the pros, what was what like? What adjustments did you really have to make?

BJ: I feel like I’m a natural-born free safety. I felt like I played corner because I’m quick enough and fast enough to understand defense. I think I could play corner pretty well still. It’s just kinda built in my DNA at this point.

The biggest changes were alignments and what you’re reading. Everything changes up. You’re more vocal at safety than you are at cornerback. I’m running downhill a lot, making tackles. I’m not really pressing; I’m off the ball. I just had to really get used to the alignments. But really, it’s just about being a ballplayer. There’s only so many defenses you can run, so once you learn it, it’s just about adapting. And it was exciting to get switched because it was a new platform and a new position.

The Spun: Going back now to your college career: coming out of high school, what made you choose Notre Dame? What was your recruiting process like and what other schools were you considering?

BJ: Coming out of high school, my junior year I took off. I went to public school in my town–Raritan High School in Hazlet, New Jersey. I’m Irish. My mom is Irish; I’m half-Irish, half-black. Every time I turned the TV on, I’d see Notre Dame or I’d see Boston College or they’d be playing each other. I’d hear about Notre Dame or I’d see a Notre Dame hoodie. While I was being recruited and teams were coming in and checking me out, I felt like people around me were always like ‘Oh wow.’ It was a thing that didn’t happen around me really. It was a surprise to me too. I felt like I started getting a bunch of small school offers, and someone said to me ‘I feel like you could play at a school like this, but I don’t know if you could play at a school like Notre Dame.’ To me, I was the best player in the country. I’m like, ‘how are you going to tell me I can’t play at this level.’

I wound up committing to Notre Dame because I got an offer my junior year, probably three or four days after that person said that to me. At that point I was like, ‘People are going to say whatever they wanna say.’ At the end of the day, it’s going to be about what I want to do and what’s best for me and my family. I took trips out to Michigan State, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Pittsburgh. My mom wanted me to commit my junior year. I saw a couple of New Jersey guys out at Notre Dame. I got a great fit out there. I wanted to go somewhere that was away from New Jersey where I could focus on ball and school. There’s distractions everywhere but I wanted to eliminated as many as possible so I could see what my max potential was going to be.

The Spun: The biggest accomplishment you guys had during your career at Notre Dame was obviously going 12-0 and making the national championship game in 2012. What was that season like?

BJ: I felt like we knew early on in the summer that we were going to be a good team. I don’t think that everyone expected us to be that good but we just had the right pieces in the right spots and we were just motivated. I haven’t been around a team since then that has meshed together as well and was as good of friends. We had the right group of pieces and we were just grooving. We were all motivated and had the same mindset. Bob Diaco, our defensive coordinator, had us all programmed. We ate it all up and our defense was the backbone for that team. We had a group of guys that played together and an offense that put is in the positions that we needed and got points.

We made it through the season 12-0 and it was amazing, but every single game was a fight. Every single one. I feel like that’s something that you gotta realize. You can lose every week.

The Spun: Obviously, the national championship game against Alabama didn’t go your guys’ way. What was your mindset going into that game and how did it change when you fell behind early?

BJ: The national championship game was a dream come true, to be able to get there. Alabama was a good team. We had a couple things kinda not go our way in the beginning. They came out playing. In the national championship, you can’t come out flat. I think we just made a couple of mistakes in the beginning and the game just got away from us. But it is what it is. They had good players. We just didn’t capitalize on the situation we were in.

The Spun: Under Brian Kelly, Notre Dame has had two undefeated regular seasons: 2012 and 2018. If 2012 Notre Dame plays 2018 Notre Dame, who wins and why?

BJ: I’m saying 2012 wins. Honestly, our defense was just filthy. I don’t see their offense doing anything to our defense. We were the No. 1 defense in the country at that point. 2018, they had a good squad. They had Ian Book, some good O-linemen, they had a good squad. It’s not like it’s a far stretch. Teams are so different each year; you’ve just got to find a way to make them the sharpest sword.

I think [2012 starter] Everett Golson was one of the most underrated quarterbacks to play in college football. He was electric. He got us first downs when we didn’t even think about getting first downs. I think we would have won the national championship if we had him with us that next year [in 2013]. I don’t think that any team in the NCAA should have beaten us that year in 2012. I don’t even think Alabama should have beaten us. I think we just made a couple of stupid mistakes and ‘Bama did what ‘Bama does.

I’d say 2012 [over 2018] though, plus I was on 2012. I feel like even when we were at 90 percent, there weren’t too many teams that could do much against us.

The Spun: My last question is what guys from your playing days at Notre Dame do you still keep in touch with and see occasionally?

BJ: Well, I’ve got Matthias Farley with me over here on the Jets. That’s like my little bro. I’m probably closest with him because we’re on the same team. I’ve always kept it close with him. T.J. Jones is probably one of my other closest friends from that team. We do a good job–we have a huge group chat where we all keep in contact. I keep in contact with as many guys as I can…I’d say Matthias Farley, T.J. Jones, I talk to them pretty regularly. They were my roommates in college. I speak to Lo Wood, Kendall Moore, all guys I was roommates with. Austin Collinsworth, I talk to him a lot too. He was one of my good boys. I try to keep my relationship with all the guys.

