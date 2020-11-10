Bill Belichick’s Comment On Jets Resignation Is Going Viral

Outside of winning Super Bowls, tormenting the New York Jets may be Bill Belichick’s most favorite pastime as head coach of the Patriots.

Belichick has been the bane of the Jets’ existence for two full decades, ever since he resigned from his post as New York’s head coach in January 2000. Belichick basically held the job for 24 hours.

Today, Belichick threw one more gut punch at Jets fans, one day after his team came back and beat Gang Green 30-27 on Monday Night Football. In an interview on WEEI, Belichick mentioned his infamous resignation as “HC of the NYJ) 20 years ago.

The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach called it “one of the great moments of my career.”

Belichick on @OMFonWEEI told ESPN showed clip of him resigning as coach of the Jets and he called it, "one of the great moments of my career." Added: "I just wasn't going to stay there in that situation." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 10, 2020

That sound you hear is Jets fan collectively groaning. Who knows how the recent history of the AFC East would have turned out if Belichick stayed in East Rutherford?

As it stands, last night’s Patriots win was the ninth-straight for New England over New York. The Jets haven’t beaten their AFC East rival since December 2015.

The only consolation Jets fans can take is that Monday’s loss moved them one step closer to landing Trevor Lawrence.