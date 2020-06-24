Blockbuster Jamal Adams Trade Is Reportedly ‘Picking Up Steam’

It hasn’t taken very long for a suitor to emerge for Jamal Adams. The All-Pro safety for the Jets is reportedly on the defending NFC champs’ radar.

Adams has made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to play for New York. Whether it has to do with his contract demands or fractured relationship with head coach Adam Gase, the LSU product is ready for a change of scenery.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently shared Adams’ list of preferred destinations, which includes Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

According to Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated, a trade involving Adams to the 49ers is “picking up steam.” That would allow him to play for an elite defense coached by Robert Saleh and play on a title-contending roster.

San Francisco already has an elite defense that’s led by Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman. One area where the team can certainly get better is in the secondary.

Adams doesn’t have outstanding coverage skills, but he might just be the best safety in the league when it comes to blitzing and making plays in the box.

The 49ers actually had a chance to draft Adams back in 2017, but instead they chose Solomon Thomas. General manager John Lynch could have both players on his team if he pulls off this blockbuster trade.

It’s worth noting that any team that acquires Adams will have to eventually open up its checkbook for him in the future.