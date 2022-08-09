Breaking: Injury Diagnosis In For Jets OT Mekhi Becton

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 14: Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be sidelined with a serious injury. Moments ago, the injury diagnosis for the former first-round pick was revealed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap. He's likely out for the year.

Becton will see a surgeon on Wednesday to get a second opinion on his knee. This injury occurred during Monday's practice.

Becton, the 11th pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, has played in just 15 NFL games.

Speaking to reporters this Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh tried to be optimistic about Becton's future in New York.

"We love Mekhi," Saleh said. "His ride is not over."

With Becton most likely out for the season, the Jets may have to ramp up their pursuit of Duane Brown. The veteran offensive tackle has been in contact with the team since last weekend.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said there's "mutual interest" between Brown and the Jets.

Brown, 36, made the Pro Bowl last season. Though he's towards the end of his NFL career, he would be a nice backup option for the Jets.