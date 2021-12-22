Breaking: Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive

The New York Jets might be without head coach Robert Saleh this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The Jets announced the news moments ago. Saleh reported symptoms today before testing positive for the virus.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will run practice today for the Jets and could act as head coach against the Jaguars on Sunday if Saleh is unavailable.

Because Saleh is vaccinated, there’s a chance he will be able to test out of protocols and coach this Sunday. Saleh would need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

In his first year with the Jets, Saleh has posted a 3-11 record thus far. New York is set to host 2-12 Jacksonville this Sunday in a matchup with major NFL Draft implications.

We wish Saleh a speedy recovery.