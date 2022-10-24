Breaking: Jets, Jaguars Agree To Major Running Back Trade

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The New York Jets wasted little time in trying to find a replacement for injured rookie running back Breece Hall.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets are trading for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.

Robinson was Jacksonville's leading rusher in each of the last two seasons but saw his playing time diminish behind Travis Etienne in 2022.

Per SNY's Conner Hughes, the Jets are sending a sixth-round pick that could turn into a fifth-rounder to Jacksonville as compensation.

Robinson carried the ball 23 times in Week 2 and posted a 100-yard performance in Week 3, but his snaps decreased over the last few weeks.

On Sunday, the third-year pro played only 12 snaps against the New York Giants and didn't touch the ball.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Robinson is dealing with "soreness" in his lower body.

“He has been dealing with some lower body issues, I should say most in his knees right now,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “It’s just soreness, and he was dealing with it a little bit in the game. I’m big about guys . . . I want to make sure they’re — I know they’re not always gonna be 100 percent in games — but I want them to be close. I want them to not worry about it from a mental standpoint. ”

The Jets lost Hall, their 2022 second-round pick and top rusher, to a torn ACL during yesterday's win over the Denver Broncos.

Michael Carter and Ty Johnson are set to see their roles increase with Hall out, and now Robinson is entering the mix as well.