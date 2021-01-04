Breaking: Jets Make Official Decision On Adam Gase

The New York Jets’ season came to an end on Sunday. So, too, did Adam Gase’s tenure with the AFC East franchise.

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have officially fired head coach Adam Gase.

The Jets have since confirmed the news, announcing the decision on social media.

“This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of,” Jets chairman Christopher Johnson announced. Statement from Christopher Johnson. 📰 https://t.co/nQzQfwl1f8 pic.twitter.com/c6zPER9m7U — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 4, 2021 The Jets finished the season at 2-14 on the year. New York ended the season with a Week 17 loss to the Patriots.