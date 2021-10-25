The Spun

Breaking: Jets Reportedly Trading For Veteran Quarterback

Joe Flacco throws a pass for the New York JetsEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets throws against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson set to miss several weeks with a knee injury, the New York Jets are bringing in a familiar face: Joe Flacco.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are trading for Flacco, who signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason after spending last season in New York. Flacco had yet to appear in a game for the Eagles.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets will send a conditional sixth-round pick to Philly in exchange for Flacco. The pick could eventually turn into a fifth-round selection.

The Jets lost Wilson to a sprained PCL in yesterday’s 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Mike White replaced Wilson and wound up completing 20-of-32 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks.

Last year, Flacco appeared in five games (four starts) for the Jets when Sam Darnold was out with an injury. He completed 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

