Breaking: NFL World Reacts To Mike LaFleur Decision

After a few days of speculation, the Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have decided to mutually part ways.

LaFleur just wrapped up his second season in New York. His offense averaged just 17.4 points per game.

The biggest issue for the Jets this season was their lack of production in the passing game. Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson and Mike White combined for 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Jets hit rock bottom towards the end of the season. Believe it or not, they failed to score a single touchdown in their final three games.

This decision from the Jets sparked a bunch of reactions within the NFL world.

"The LaFleur brothers have gotten skyrocketed to success with limited proven track record," one fan said. "This isn't surprising."

"Biggest win here is the likelihood of Jimmy Garoppolo becoming a Jet just took a free fall," a Jets fan wrote.

"Come back to the squad," a 49ers fan tweeted.

Prior to joining the Jets, LaFleur spent four seasons with the 49ers as a passing game coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, several teams have inquired about LaFleur. He'll now get to explore those opportunities.