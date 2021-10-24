Breaking: Zach Wilson Leaves Game Following Painful Hit

A bad day for the New York Jets just got potentially worse, as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has left the game after taking a big hit.

Trailing 17-0, Wilson went down after getting hit by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Wilson stayed down and was immediately tended to on the field.

After leaving the game, Wilson was replaced by Mike White. The No. 2 overall pick has since gone back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Jets QB Zach Wilson is down and in a ton of pain. Medical staffers hurry onto the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 24, 2021

Zach Wilson takes back to back brutal hits on the leg. Gross. No flags on either 🤔 protect the QB? pic.twitter.com/3GLbx8PTOe — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2021

Wilson was 6-for-10 for 51 yards before getting injured. He was replaced by White, who actually got New York on the board with a three-yard touchdown toss to Corey Davis.

New England now leads the Jets 17-7 in the second quarter. We’ll keep you posted on Wilson’s status as more information comes out.