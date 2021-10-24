The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Zach Wilson Leaves Game Following Painful Hit

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A bad day for the New York Jets just got potentially worse, as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has left the game after taking a big hit.

Trailing 17-0, Wilson went down after getting hit by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Wilson stayed down and was immediately tended to on the field.

After leaving the game, Wilson was replaced by Mike White. The No. 2 overall pick has since gone back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Wilson was 6-for-10 for 51 yards before getting injured. He was replaced by White, who actually got New York on the board with a three-yard touchdown toss to Corey Davis.

New England now leads the Jets 17-7 in the second quarter. We’ll keep you posted on Wilson’s status as more information comes out.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.