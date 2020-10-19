Bucs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The NFL trade deadline is a couple of weeks away and we have some action on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets have reportedly agreed to a trade for a veteran defensive lineman.

Tampa Bay is reportedly trading for New York defensive tackle Steve McClendon. The 34-year-old nose tackle has played for the Jets since 2016. McClendon started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who he played for from 2009-15. The veteran defensive lineman was an undrafted player out of Troy.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times broke the trade news. It has since been confirmed by the NFL Network. The trade will reportedly be finalized on Monday.

#Bucs agreed to terms on a trade with Jets for NT Steve McClendon. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 19, 2020

McClendon will provide more depth at the defensive line position for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ defensive front gave Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers some major problems on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers had a brutal day throwing the ball, completing just 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked four times and had a 35.4 quarterback rating.

After being pulled with the game out of hand, Aaron Rodgers finishes with a stat line of 16/35 for 160 yards, 2 INTs, 4 sacks and a 35.4 rating — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 18, 2020

Tampa Bay looked like a legitimate contender in the NFC on Sunday. Clearly, the franchise believes it’s on the postseason track and it’s reportedly making a move to shore up its defensive line.

The Bucs’ trade for McLendon will reportedly be finalized on Monday.