Chris Mortensen Has Telling Update On Jets Coach Adam Gase

After weeks of pleading for Jets ownership to get rid of head coach Adam Gase, it seems as though the owner is finally listening.

On Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported that “the higher ups” are reviewing Gase this week. The review comes following mass public backlash from the fan base for their 0-2 start, and general malaise since he was hired in 2019.

Earlier this season, Jets owner Christopher Johnson gave Gase his vote of confidence. But the humiliating way in which the team has started the season has apparently made him reconsider.

Granted, the injuries that the Jets are dealing with haven’t made staying competitive any easier. They’re missing their three starting wide receivers, starting running back Le’Veon Bell and their starting right tackle for today’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mort just said Adam Gase is being looked at internally by the higher ups this week after they’ve been hearing all the noise from outside…Chris Johnson finally is listening #Jets — Carp (@robcarpenter81) September 27, 2020

But New York Jets fans despised the Adam Gase hire all the way back in January 2019. His record in three seasons with the Miami Dolphins was nothing to write home about. Additionally, his reputation as an offensive guru felt undeserved given that his rise began with Peyton Manning as his QB.

Jets fans initially called for Gase’s head after a 1-7 start last year, during which they were just as noncompetitive.

With the way they’ve been playing, the Jets are top contenders for the worst record in the league this year.

Whether or not Adam Gase is around to see the Jets through to the end of the season is now a bigger question than it was just a few weeks ago.