Chris Simms: Jets Would Say “No” To Russell Wilson, Zach Wilson Trade

There’s increased speculation that Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could force his way out after this season. But while many New York Jets fans would probably love to have the seven-time Pro Bowler, Chris Simms believes they should pump the brakes.

On Thursday, Simms answered some “fan mail” and took a question on who would say no to a straight up trade between the Jets and Seahawks with the Jets sending rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Seahawks sending back Russell Wilson. Simms believes that the Jets would be the ones to turn down such a trade instead of Seattle.

“I would say the Jets say ‘No.’ They’re building something right now. Russell Wilson, I have a few questions about his game after this year. He doesn’t look like he’s moving nearly as well – in fact, Zach Wilson moves better than Russell Wilson… and Russell Wilson at time has trouble moving the ball down the middle of the field. I would stand pat if I’m the Jets. I don’t think the Seahawks would say ‘No,'” Simms said.

Seahawks fans and general NFL fans immediately dismissed this take. They know that the premise is absurd. But the take is actually worse than that.

If Chris Simms claims to see things in Zach Wilson’s game that impresses him then clearly he’s only watched about two Jets games this season.

If the Jets were given such an offer and did say no, it would show that they’re an infinitely worse franchise than their lack of wins over the past six years would indicate.

Russell Wilson in his worst year is better than every quarterback in the history of the franchise. And unlike Zach Wilson, the Jets wouldn’t need to spend several years developing him.

Better still, Russell Wilson has proven through the years that he can win with minimal support around him. Zach Wilson has not.

A trade like this would never happen. But if Seahawks GM John Schneider ever gets drunk one day and asks Jets GM Joe Douglas if he can get Zach for Russell straight up and Douglas hangs up the phone, Douglas should be fired on the spot.