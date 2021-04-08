C.J. Mosley Sends Message Upon His Return To The NFL

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was one of the bigger NFL stars to opt-out of the 2020 season. The four-time Pro Bowler is ready to return to the field this fall.

Mosley’s absence was a big blow to the Jets’ defense. As a Baltimore Raven, he was a four-time Second-team All-Pro, and four-time Pro Bowler. The former Alabama star played his first year as a Jet in 2019, before last year’s opt-out.

This afternoon, he announced that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine, and is ready to resume his football career. In doing so, he’s also encouraging others to get vaccinated when they can, a strong message from a highly influential public figure.

“Let’s get back to normal, let’s be happy, let’s feel the love from our family and friends… LETS GET VACCINATED!,” Mosley wrote on Instagram.

“If you got time (to) throw in a football joke, you have enough time to type in your info to register to get vaccinated,” he added, cutting off those who he anticipates will chide him for taking off last season.

Of course, it is hard to blame C.J. Mosley for how he handled any of this. Last year, he cited concerns for his family’s well being in making the tough decision to opt-out. Today, he took the best step he could to ensure his own health, as COVID-19 continues to spread, with cases back on the rise in some areas.

Hopefully plenty of others follow his lead, as many states continue to open up vaccine eligibility around the country.

