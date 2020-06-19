The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Clear Betting Favorite Emerges In Potential Jamal Adams Trade

Jamal Adams urges the crowd to cheer at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets urges the crowd to cheer during their game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, one of the best young players in the NFL reportedly demanded a trade from his organization.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets star safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team on Thursday that he wants to be traded.

During the 2019 NFL season, the Jets reportedly considered trading the star safety to Dallas. In the end, New York decided to hold onto Adams for the rest of the 2019 campaign.

Adams’ name popped up in trade rumors once again heading into the 2020 NFL draft. And again, the Jets decided not to move on from the talented safety.

However, with the team failing to offer a new contract, Adams finally had enough. He wants out and there are several teams that should be in the mix when it comes to a potential trade.

On Friday afternoon, SportsLine released betting odds revealing the favorite to land Adams in a trade.

The Dallas Cowboys, who were involved in trade talks over the past year, are the clear frontrunners.

While the Cowboys are the early favorite, the Baltimore Ravens aren’t too far behind.

Not long after the trade demand leaked, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Adams has seven preferred trade destinations on his list.

More From The Spun:
Paige Spiranac On Her Athlete Dating History
Trump Comments On Players Kneeling
Baker Mayfield On Whether He’ll Kneel
Doug Gottlieb Apologizes After Tweet

 

Here’s the list: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.