Clear Betting Favorite Emerges In Potential Jamal Adams Trade

On Thursday afternoon, one of the best young players in the NFL reportedly demanded a trade from his organization.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets star safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team on Thursday that he wants to be traded.

During the 2019 NFL season, the Jets reportedly considered trading the star safety to Dallas. In the end, New York decided to hold onto Adams for the rest of the 2019 campaign.

Adams’ name popped up in trade rumors once again heading into the 2020 NFL draft. And again, the Jets decided not to move on from the talented safety.

However, with the team failing to offer a new contract, Adams finally had enough. He wants out and there are several teams that should be in the mix when it comes to a potential trade.

On Friday afternoon, SportsLine released betting odds revealing the favorite to land Adams in a trade.

The Dallas Cowboys, who were involved in trade talks over the past year, are the clear frontrunners.

If Jamal Adams is traded by the Jets, which team will he be playing for Week 1 of the 2020 season? @Prez Cowboys +250

Ravens +350

Texans +500

Seahawks +600

49ers +750

Eagles +800

Browns +1000

Dolphins +1200

Chiefs +1500

Bucs +1800 Via @SportsLine Oddsmakers — SportsLine (@SportsLine) June 19, 2020

While the Cowboys are the early favorite, the Baltimore Ravens aren’t too far behind.

Not long after the trade demand leaked, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Adams has seven preferred trade destinations on his list.

Here’s the list: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.