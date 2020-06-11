Colin Cowherd Apologizes For How Much He’s Praised 1 NFL QB

Colin Cowherd has often spoke glowingly about Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and a few other notable QBs. And it tends to drive his audience crazy with how much he fawns over them.

But Cowherd has also had tremendous praise for a certain QB who has underachieved in his short time in the league. Now the FOX host is starting to think that he’s hurting that QB’s chances of succeeding by doing so.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd acknowledged that his endless praise for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold may be doing more harm than good. He pointed out that a recent power ranking had the Jets with the third-worst supporting cast in the league.

Cowherd said that Darnold’s talent may be overshadowing the fact that the Jets have been completely inept at surrounding him with talent. He suggested that he may need to stop praising Darnold nonstop just so he finally eats some criticism and forces the Jets to do more for him.

“My fascination and pleas to acknowledge his greatness is now hurting his brand,” Cowherd said.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started Week 1 of his rookie season and became the youngest QB to start and win a game.

But he ended up going just 4-9 as a starter with a bad team as a rookie, and only marginally improved to 7-6 the following year. Injuries have also been a factor in slowing Darnold’s growth.

Perhaps the key to Darnold’s future success does lie in properly criticizing him when he does poorly if it means the Jets will open their eyes and give him better weapons.