Colin Cowherd Names Biggest ‘Question Mark’ NFL Team

After weeks of speculation the New York Jets finally selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last Thursday. The former BYU quarterback will now get a chance to lead the organization into a new era with a clean slate in front of him.

However, just because the Jets drafted Wilson doesn’t mean that Colin Cowherd is sold on the team just yet. In fact, the FOX Sports host labeled the organization the group as the biggest “question mark” headed into the 2021 campaign.

“The Jets fans don’t need a draft grade. What they need is patience,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Monday. “It’s a bunch of firsts. You have a first time head coach and a first time play-caller and a rookie quarterback from a small town… It’s a fourth place team. Just be patient…”

“Zach Wilson is going to be completely overwhelmed for 2 years. You’re starting over at QB. This is Sam Darnold as a rookie. The difference is he has a competent general manager and a much better left side of the offensive line.

“How did the Jets draft go? I don’t know. It doesn’t really matter. How is your patience? That’s going to matter… I’ve got no idea how it’s going to turn out. Nobody does, including Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. No team in the NFL is a bigger question mark than the Jets.”

After taking Wilson early in the first round, the Jets followed the selection up by picking offensive lineman Alijah Vera Tucker at No. 14. To kick off the second round on Friday, New York chose well-regarded Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore.

All-in-all, early indications point to the Jets having a successful draft. However, as Cowherd suggests, we won’t really know the potential of New York until the start of the 2021 season, or even later.