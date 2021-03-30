Last week, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson put on a show at his pro day in front of thirsty NFL teams in search of the next great quarterback.

One team – the New York Jets – sent their general manager, head coach and offensive coordinator to watch the star quarterback. Following the performance from Wilson, everyone thought he cemented himself as the No. 2 overall pick to the Jets.

With that in mind, the Jets need to find a new landing spot for Sam Darnold. Several teams have reportedly showed interest in Darnold, but not for more than a Day 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

FS1 host Colin Cowherd named a new team that should at least take a chance on Darnold. He floated the Carolina Panthers as the perfect landing spot.

"The slander on Sam Darnold is outrageous and I'm deeply offended."@ColinCowherd on why the Panthers should take a flier on the Jets' QB: pic.twitter.com/TmQs11DNSM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 30, 2021

Carolina has reportedly been aggressive in its search for a quarterback not named Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers were reportedly in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina was also named in a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, the numerous allegations against Watson make that more of a challenge.

In comes Sam Darnold’s name. Cowherd thinks the former No. 3 overall pick is still an underrated quarterback and could be a perfect addition for the Panthers heading into the 2021 season.

Where will Darnold end up next season?