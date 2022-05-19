Colin Cowherd Has 1-Word Reaction To Zach Wilson Photo

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson probably thought he could attend this afternoon's Mets-Cardinals game without making any headlines.

Wilson chose to wear a backwards hat to the game though, which drew the attention of FS1's Colin Cowherd. Cowherd, by now, has made it clear he's not a fan of quarterbacks wearing their hat backwards.

The radio and television host had some fun at Wilson's expense on Twitter, posting a screenshot of the 2021 first-round pick sitting behind home plate with his cap turned backwards.

"Troubling," Cowherd wrote, tagging the Jets in the tweet.

We doubt the Jets are putting much stock into Wilson's fashion choices and even less stock into what Cowherd thinks of them.

He's been critical of other aspects of Wilson's game and personality before as well, but again, we doubt the Jets or Wilson actually care.