Colin Cowherd Names 2 Teams That Should Trade For Sam Darnold

The Jets have yet to make a decision on quarterback Sam Darnold for the 2021 season.

There have been rumblings indicating new head coach Robert Saleh will look to upgrade his team’s current quarterback situation ahead of next season. Those rumors have yet to be confirmed, though.

In such a scenario the Jets do look to trade Darnold this off-season, FS1’s Colin Cowherd has two trade partners in mind: the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team. Both team is in desperate need of a better quarterback, and Darnold could potentially be an upgrade.

Of course, some would argue Darnold isn’t too much of an upgrade over either the Bears’ or Washington’s current quarterback situation. But as you may know, Cowherd’s been one of Darnold’s biggest supporters over the years.

“You don’t have a quarterback,” Cowherd said of the Bears and Washington. “What are you doing sitting around and waiting? You can get Darnold for almost nothing.”

Cowherd’s right here – Sam Darnold is probably going to be dirt cheap to acquire, at least in comparison to the other quarterback deals that have transpired this off-season.

Darnold’s injury history makes him a risk, though. The former USC star has yet to play a full season with the Jets. When healthy, he’s still an inconsistent and turnover-prone quarterback. Of course, a big reason for that could be his surrounding cast in New York, which has been below-average for years.

Darnold is an intriguing player that is bound to receive interest in the trade market. But there’s no guarantee he solves problems for teams like Chicago or Washington.