Colin Cowherd Names 3 “Elite” Coaches The Jets Should Hire

Adam Gase’s time as the New York Jets head coach appear to be numbered. Luckily for the fans, Colin Cowherd has a few suggestions for “elite” coaches that the Jets should consider to replace him.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that the Jets move forward with Sam Darnold as their QB provided they get an elite “A-grade” coach to work with him. He suggested that the team hire either Urban Meyer, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, or Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach.

Meyer and Riley are two of the most respected minds in college football, and have developed multiple first-round QBs. But neither one of them has ever worked in the NFL.

As for Daboll, he is widely praised for developing Josh Allen from a struggling rookie into one of the league’s rising stars. He also has previous ties to the Jets, having worked for them as a QBs coach from 2007 to 2008.

But Colin Cowherd conceded that the Jets might not be in a position to get any elite coaches in the first place.

Sam Darnold has glimpses of great. The Jets need to think long and hard before moving on from him. "What does he have to work with?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Ia35jBmoA4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 2, 2020

Cowherd noted that the Jets have so much front office chaos and bad leadership that the job won’t be appealing to any elite coach. As a result, the Jets may be forced to settle for a lower-tier coaching candidate – likely someone who has never been a head coach anywhere before.

In that case, Cowherd recommended that the Jets draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields, since he feels they can probably win with inferior coaching.

Who should the Jets hire to coach Sam Darnold if and when they make a change?