Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Sam Darnold Trade Rumors

There aren’t many people in sports media who stan for Jets QB Sam Darnold as hard as Colin Cowherd. So in the wake of the trade rumors surrounding the former USC star, Cowherd has some thoughts on what would be best for him.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Cowherd proposed that a trade to the San Francisco 49ers would be ideal. He said that given how bad the Jets have been for the past three years, he “deserves” a chance to be coached by Kyle Shanahan.

“If the reports are true — Sam Darnold deserves Kyle Shanahan — after what he endured w the Jets,” Cowherd wrote. “Not supposed to be a fan but I’m pulling for that.”

It’s no secret that Cowherd is a major fan of Shanahan too. Putting Darnold on that 49ers team would definitely make them one of the league’s most interesting teams heading into 2021.

If the reports are true — Sam Darnold deserves Kyle Shanahan — after what he endured w the Jets. Not supposed to be a fan but I’m pulling for that. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 7, 2021

Few would argue that the 49ers’ quarterback situation is the worst in the NFC West right now. Russell Wilson is top-5, Matt Stafford is very experienced and Kyler Murray is ascendant.

But as it stands right now, it would be hard to make the argument that Darnold is that much better than Jimmy Garoppolo.

Put the blame wherever you’d like, but Darnold has never had a season as good as what Garoppolo had in 2019 en route to winning the NFC Championship Game. He’s never been as accurate, and barely been that much healthier than Garoppolo either.

But if there’s talent to salvage in Darnold, Kyle Shanahan might be the one to salvage it.

Would Sam Darnold and the San Francisco 49ers be a good fit?