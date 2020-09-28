Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Coach Could Be Fired By Friday

We’re three weeks into the NFL season and a whopping eight teams are still searching desperately for their first win. But Colin Cowherd has some very bad news for one coach facing a potential 0-4 start.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd revealed that his sources tell him that New York Jets head coach Adam Gase will be fired if they lose to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

The Jets are a 3.5-point home underdog despite Denver being without its starting quarterback this week. But there’s plenty of reason for that line.

Gase’s Jets currently rank dead-last in nearly every offensive category. Quarterback Sam Darnold, touted as the franchise QB following an impressive rookie season, is clearly regressing. And perhaps worst of all, the team has not led once through three games this season.

“I am told with Adam Gase that [if the] Jets lose Thursday, he’s done,” Cowherd said. “They play Denver, they will lose.”

Granted, Gase hasn’t been helped at all by the fact that his team is among the most injury-ravaged in the league. His top five starting receivers, starting RB Le’Veon Bell and both starting offensive tackles are going to miss Thursday’s game.

A source tells Colin Cowherd that #Jets head coach Adam Gase will be fired if they lose to Denver on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oarv1ls3dR — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 28, 2020

Adam Gase was a controversial hire when the Jets signed him in 2019 following a tumultuous three-year stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. It was believed that his work in helping Peyton Manning put up historic numbers when they were together in Denver would carry over to Sam Darnold.

But in 19 games for the Jets, he’s pretty clearly failed at that. And without Darnold becoming the franchise QB the team traded up to get, Gase is of little use to them.

Will Thursday night be the final game Adam Gase coaches for the Jets?