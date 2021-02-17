Colin Cowherd Says 9 NFL Teams Need A Quarterback

The expectation around the NFL is that a plethora of quarterbacks will be on the move this offseason. That makes a lot of sense considering that Colin Cowherd believes roughly a third of the league has a major need at quarterback.

During this Wednesday’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd listed nine teams that need to address the quarterback position in the coming months.

Teams like the Falcons, 49ers and Vikings didn’t make the list because Cowherd admit they currently have a legitimate starter on their roster. Nonetheless, he put together an impressive list of teams that’ll be in the market for a new signal-caller.

Cowherd listed the following teams as the ones that need a quarterback: Bears, Broncos, Colts, Jaguars, Jets, Panthers, Patriots, Saints and Washington.

"Drew Lock is not it. Too casual & doesn't play with enough urgency… Don't be cool. Be urgent." — @ColinCowherd on why it's time for Denver to move off Drew Lock: pic.twitter.com/Sm6XYLEw2E — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 17, 2021

Cowherd spent the majority of his time during this segment on Drew Lock and the Broncos. He made it clear that he isn’t a fan of the Missouri product.

“He’s a little too cool for me,” Cowherd said. “Too casual, too many interceptions. He ain’t it, as the kids say. He’s got a 59-percent completion percentage, 79 passer rating, 23 touchdowns and 18 picks. He’s not it. He just doesn’t play with enough urgency.”

Most of the teams on Cowherd’s list could address their quarterback issue in the NFL Draft. The Jaguars are expected to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, meanwhile the Jets could take Justin Fields or Zach Wilson with the second pick if either one intrigues them.

New England and Washington might be content to select a quarterback in the first round of the draft as well. New Orleans, however, seems ready to give either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston a shot under center.

As for the Bears and Colts, they’re both currently linked to Carson Wentz in trade rumors.

