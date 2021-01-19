Colin Cowherd Sees 1 Perfect Team For Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins would be a good fit for Deshaun Watson. So would the Carolina Panthers or San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd has another team in mind.

Watson wants out of Houston, meaning it’s highly likely he’s played his last snap in a Texans uniform. Players of Watson’s caliber have all the power to leverage a trade these days.

Plenty of teams have been floated around as potential trade partners to land the star quarterback. The Dolphins are at the top of the list. The Panthers are emerging a suitor as well. But what about the New York Jets?

Cowherd believes the Jets would be the perfect trade partner for Houston to land Watson. His reasoning? The Jets have more than enough first round picks in coming years.

“The New York Jets, make a move and get Deshaun Watson,” Cowherd said during his show on Tuesday. “This move is perfect.”

This isn’t a bad argument. Colin Cowherd has plenty of reasons for Houston to make a trade with the Jets.

The Texans are clearly approaching a rebuild. It pretty much began when Bill O’Brien shipped off superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for practically nothing in return. By trading Watson to the Jets, Houston could acquire plenty of high draft picks to support the rebuild.

The Jets, meanwhile, just hired 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new head coach. He’s the type of head coach most players want to play for, Watson included.

Watson to the Big Apple seems like a no-brainer, but Houston doesn’t want to ship off its franchise quarterback just yet. Stay tuned.