Colin Cowherd Shares His Reaction To Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell made a bold decision to sign with the New York Jets back in 2019. Considering that he was just released by the franchise, it’s fair to say he made the wrong choice in free agency.

On Wednesday, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd discussed Bell’s departure from New York. He had an interesting take on the former All-Pro running back.

Cowherd believes Bell should have re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers a few years ago instead of waiting to hit the open market.

“Le’Veon Bell had that style where he sat and waited behind the offensive line, he didn’t look like any other running back. It was just perfect for both sides. This is a franchise in Pittsburgh that has had three coaches since 1969. The Jets have had three coaches in six years. Le’Veon should have never left.”

Steelers: 3 coaches since 1969

Jets: 3 coaches in 6 years@ColinCowherd: Le'Veon Bell never should have left the Steelers. He should still be a Top 5 RB pic.twitter.com/gJLoHxxOq5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 14, 2020

Cowherd also added that he believes Bell would still be a top-five tailback in the NFL if he remained in the Steel City.

This doesn’t seem like a stretch at all from Cowherd. The numbers show that Bell’s production declined dramatically once he left the Steelers.

Last season, Bell had 789 rushing yards and 461 receiving yards. In his final season with the Steelers, the Michigan State product had 1,291 yards on the ground and 655 yards through the air.

Pittsburgh currently has the second-best odds to land Bell, so perhaps there’s a reunion on the horizon. It would make a ton of sense from Bell’s perspective, that’s for sure.