Colin Cowherd Thinks Jets Have Easy Decision With Jamal Adams

There are a lot of people to blame for the mess the New York Jets find themselves in with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. But Colin Cowherd thinks there’s a simple, straightforward solution to fixing the relationship.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that the Jets should just suck it up and pay Adams. He contended that the 2017 first-round pick is clearly one of the top 5-to-7 defensive players in the league right now and deserves it.

Cowherd also dismissed the “precedent” argument, pointing out that Jamal Adams’ immediate rise to the top is exactly what the team wanted in the first place, and they should reward him in kind. Ultimately he feels that the Jets should simply pay him.

“I’ve said this before. Jamal Adams is one of the Top 5-to-7 players in the NFL,” Cowherd said. “Just pay him. I don’t want to hear about precedent anymore.”

As straightforward as Cowherd’s analysis is, it’s not quite as simple in the Jets front office.

For starters, there’s a different head coach and GM from when the Jets drafted Adams in the first place. As a result, they don’t have any personal investment in him in the first place.

There’s also the matter of figuring out their cap situation, which could be significantly lower in 2021 based on recent reports.

But the final issue might be the possibility that Adams simply doesn’t want to play for the Jets anymore. It’s possible that no amount of money will convince him to stay for a variety of reasons (not the least of which is feeling slighted for not getting his extension earlier this year).

There’s really no telling at this point what it would take for the Jets and Jamal Adams to make amends.