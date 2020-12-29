Colin Cowherd’s Old Tweet About Adam Gase Is Going Viral

Adam Gase will likely coach his final game with the New York Jets this weekend, against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. While there were a number of media members who saw Gase’s second shot at leading a franchise would go well, few were as bullish as FS1’s Colin Cowherd.

Gase was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18, going 23-25. The team went 10-6 and reached the playoffs in his first season, but it was downhill from there. His first year with the Jets was similar, finishing at 7-9, but things have fallen apart this season.

The Jets currently sit at 2-13, and those two wins are about as costly as the losses, if not for Gase, for the franchise as a whole. The team was 0-13, before the Jets beat back-to-back playoff contenders in the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns in the last two weeks. Those wins effectively knocked the Jets from contention for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the chance to draft Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-14, and would likely have the tiebreaker even if both teams wind up at 2-14 this weekend.

If you were to ask Colin Cowherd less than two years ago, he would tell you the Jets would be in a very different position at this point. He has long been high on Sam Darnold, dating back to his time at USC, and thought Gase would be the coach to unlock his NFL potential, while defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would pair Gase’s offense with a strong D. Things didn’t quite work out that way!

Williams was the first to go. After he dialed up a heavy blitz in one of the worst situations imaginable, and his defense allowed a game-winning bomb by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, he was fired.

Jets fans who have their eyes on the draft celebrated that moment. Now, Adam Gase’s late-season improvements make the future at quarterback uncertain, as Darnold hasn’t taken huge steps forward in his third year.

The New York Jets will still have plenty of potential signal callers to choose from, with guys like Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and BYU’s Zach Wilson projected as potential top 10 picks. They could also pair Oregon’s Penei Sewell, the best offensive line prospect in a few years, with Mekhi Becton, who has been a major bright spot for the team this year, and punt the quarterback decision until next year, and give Sam Darnold a shot under a third head coach.

However things shake out, it is hard to get a prediction more wrong than that one by Colin Cowherd.

[Freezing Cold Takes]