Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Jets Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets may or may not be firing their offensive coordinator, depending on who you listen to.

First, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported a short time ago that the Jets are parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur after two seasons.

However, multiple beat writers have refuted Wilson's report, including Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, who says the Jets are still "deliberating" about LaFleur's future.

LaFleur previously served as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator from 2017-20. In San Francisco, he worked with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who brought him to New York.

The Jets ranked 25th in the NFL in yards and 29th in scoring offense in 2022. Not all of those issues were LaFleur's fault, as he had to deal with injuries at quarterback, along the offensive line and to star rookie running back Breece Hall.

However, when a team finishes the season on a six-game losing streak and doesn't score a touchdown in its final three games, there's always a possibility of changes being made. We'll see if LaFleur takes the fall.