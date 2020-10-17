Contract Details Emerge After Le’Veon Bell Signs With Chiefs

On Thursday night, former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell announced he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans around the NFL let out a collective sigh as the Chiefs added yet another incredible weapon to an already potent offense. Bell reportedly considered offers from the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins as well.

Instead of staying in the AFC East, though, Bell decided to take his talents out West. Now he’ll have the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl on one of the best teams in the league.

After he signed with the Chiefs, fans wondered how much Kansas City shelled out for the former All-Pro. The cash-strapped Chiefs didn’t have to open their wallets much, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Chiefs are paying Bell just $690,000 in base salary.

Here’s more from ESPN:

The base salary will be prorated for the five games Bell was not on the Chiefs, meaning he will make around $690,000. He can earn up to $1.69 million in total this season with Kansas City before hitting 2021 free agency at age 29.

Bell has the chance to earn up to $1.69 million, if he hits all incentives.

Don’t feel too bad for Bell, though, he’s still making plenty of money thanks to his time with the Jets. New York is still on the hook for $6 million.

Fowler reported that amount will “defray it by the amount of the salary on his new contract with the Chiefs.”

Bell won out in the end.